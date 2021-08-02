Janata Parivar edging out Sangh Parivar?   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ‘insider vs outsider’ spat that first started making the rounds in 2008, and later in 2019, is again creating a buzz in BJP circles. With Basavaraj Bommai’s elevation as Chief Minister, cadres and leaders rooted in the RSS and ideology of the party, are said to be miffed over loyalists being overlooked, while ‘outsiders’ are being prioritised for top posts.

The discussion has become quite evident and public in BJP’s inner circles. Mass messaging apps are becoming a medium of broadcasting the disgruntlement expressed by party loyalists. “Newly sworn-in CM Basavaraj Bommai came from the Janata Parivar. Even Govind Karjol and Laxman Savadi, who were Deputy Chief Ministers in the BS Yediyurappa government, hail from the Janata Parivar,” a line from a WhatsApp message that is going viral in BJP circles reads, insisting that leaders from the Janata Parivar are slowly pushing out leaders from the Sangh Parivar in the party.

The message also says that while loyalists are being sidelined, those who joined the BJP from other parties are not just being given a red-carpet welcome, but also plum posts and responsibilities. The dissenting message adds that BJP’s core principles lie in Hindutva, Hindu votes, protection of the Hindu religion, realisation of Hindu nation, and nationalism and prioritising people who came from other parties is denting its principles.

Party seniors are well aware of the disgruntlement, and are hoping that the cabinet formation will lay all doubts to rest. “The cadre is more emotional. They do not understand political choices. They just want someone who is committed to the party and its ideology, to be at the helm of affairs. They want someone they can call their own. When that doesn’t happen, they are naturally miffed. But we will manage it,” said a senior BJP functionary.

He insisted that Bommai’s handling of the Cabinet formation and appointments to boards and corporations hold the key to extinguish any dissent that may flare-up in future. The tone and emotion of the cadres and core BJP leaders is akin to the Congress when Siddaramaiah -- who quit the Janata Dal to join Congress -- was chosen Chief Minister in 2013.