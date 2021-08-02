Karnataka State Transport Corporation launches special monsoon tour packages

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Covid situation in Karnataka limping back to normalcy, the Karnataka State Transport Corporation has introduced several new monsoon package tours to various tourist hotspots across the state.

The corporation is offering one- and two-day tours in its Sarige, Rajhamsa and AC sleeper buses.

The packages include: Davangere-Harikere-Sirsi Marikamba Temple-Jog Falls; Challakere- Chitradurga- Varadamoola- Ikkeri-Jog Falls; Tumakuru-Varadamoola-Ikkeri- Jog Falls; Hassan-Jog Falls; Chamarajanagar-Varadahalli-Varadamoola-Ikkeri-Keladi-Jog Falls; Mysuru-Sagara-Varadahalli-Varadamoola-Ikkeri-Keladi-Jog Falls; Bengaluru- Chunchi Falls-Shivanamkareshwara Temple-Madiwala-Sangama-Muttatti-Gaganachukki; Bengaluru-Somanathapura Temple-Talakadu-Barachukki-Gaganachukki; Bengaluru- Chitradurga Fort-Chandavalli-VaniVillas Sagar; Davangere-Chitradurga Fort-Murugamatha- Chandavalli Garden-VaniVillas Sagar and Davangere-Harihara-Hampi.

Those interested can book tickets online through the KSRTC website or from counters. All passengers must wear masks.