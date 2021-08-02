MLA Zameer Ahmed Khanconsolidates support in Tumakuru, may contest in 2023

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan’s frequent visits to Tumakuru, and his own fan following here, have fuelled rumours that he may choose Tumakuru City assembly seat, if given an opportunity, and sacrifice Chamarajpet for Opposition leader Siddaramaiah.

On Sunday, Youth Congress workers led by state secretary Ilahi Sikhander, celebrated Zameer’s birthday and distributed grocery kits to needy people in the city. “Zameer has been helping to organise the Youth Congress with all support,” remarked a district Youth Congress leader.

When the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak in May-June 2021, Zameer had himself visited the Muslim-dominated areas in Tumakuru city, and donated oxygen cylinders, graining brownie points and popularity. The reading is that Zameer could prove to be a unifying factor for Muslims in Tumakuru, if the Congress pitches him in the next assembly polls. If he gives up his stronghold of Chamarajpet for Siddaramaiah, the latter is likely to help Zameer get a ticket from Tumakuru, a source said.

Minority leaders here are a divided house, and their differences pushed Congress to third place in the 2018 assembly polls, with former MLA Dr Rafeek Ahmed failing to garner complete support of minorities. Congress minority leaders Atheik Ahmed and Iqbal Ahmed are reportedly waging a cold war against Rafeek, while veteran Nayaz Ahmed Babu openly supported the BJP candidate in the 2018 polls, dividing the vote bank down the middle.

“Zameer is a mass leader of the community and if he contests from Tumakuru, he has a fair chance of winning. Otherwise, the JDS, that came in runner-up, may again take advantage of the internal

bickering among minority leaders,” saidSagheer Ahmed, an analyst. Former MLA Rafeek Ahmed, though, denied that Zameer could take a chance from Tumakuru, as Chamarajpet is a safe bet, and Siddaramaiah has not yet decided to switch from Badami.