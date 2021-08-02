STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

MLA Zameer Ahmed Khanconsolidates support in Tumakuru, may contest in 2023

Youth Congress workers led by state secretary Ilahi Sikhander, celebrated Zameer’s birthday and distributed grocery kits to needy people in Bengaluru.

Published: 02nd August 2021 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Youth Congress workers distribute groceries to mark Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed’s birthday in Tumakuru.

Youth Congress workers distribute groceries to mark Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed’s birthday in Tumakuru.

By Devaraj B Hirehalli    
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan’s frequent visits to Tumakuru, and his own fan following here, have fuelled rumours that he may choose Tumakuru City assembly seat, if given an opportunity, and sacrifice Chamarajpet for Opposition leader Siddaramaiah.

On Sunday, Youth Congress workers led by state secretary Ilahi Sikhander, celebrated Zameer’s birthday and distributed grocery kits to needy people in the city. “Zameer has been helping to organise the Youth Congress with all support,” remarked a district Youth Congress leader.

When the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak in May-June 2021, Zameer had himself visited the Muslim-dominated areas in Tumakuru city, and donated oxygen cylinders, graining brownie points and popularity.  The reading is that Zameer could prove to be a unifying factor for Muslims in Tumakuru, if the Congress pitches him in the next assembly polls. If he gives up his stronghold of Chamarajpet for Siddaramaiah, the latter is likely to help Zameer get a ticket from Tumakuru, a source said.

Minority leaders here are a divided house, and their differences pushed Congress to third place in the 2018 assembly polls, with former MLA Dr Rafeek Ahmed failing to garner complete support of minorities. Congress minority leaders Atheik Ahmed and Iqbal Ahmed are reportedly waging a cold war against Rafeek, while veteran Nayaz Ahmed Babu openly supported the BJP candidate in the 2018 polls, dividing the vote bank down the middle.

“Zameer is a mass leader of the community and if he contests from Tumakuru, he has a fair chance of winning. Otherwise, the JDS, that came in runner-up, may again take advantage of the internal 
bickering among minority leaders,” saidSagheer Ahmed, an analyst. Former MLA Rafeek Ahmed, though, denied that Zameer could take a chance from Tumakuru, as Chamarajpet is a safe bet, and Siddaramaiah has not yet decided to switch from Badami.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp