Shake-up in Karnataka CMO points to wane in BS Yediyurappa influence

With Basavaraj Bommai’s induction as Chief Minister of Karnataka, a big shake-up in the CMO has begun.

Published: 02nd August 2021 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (second from right) rides a cycle after inaugurating ‘Cheer for India, be like an Olympian’ rally in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Basavaraj Bommai’s induction as CM, a big shake-up in the CMO has begun. While Karnataka Power Corporation MD V Ponnuraj has been appointed the Chief Minister’s secretary, a total of 19 serving officers have been relieved. Ponnuraj was Shivamogga DC and is said to be very close to B S Yediyurappa, and could be considered an indication of Yediyurappa’s continued influence over the CMO. 

But what has not gone down well with the officials is that Bommai is shifting Yediyurappa’s team of loyal officers. Among them are M Lakshminarayana, adviser to the Chief Minister, Dr A Lokesh, Officer on Special Duty and joint director, Audit and Accounts department. He will go back to his parent department, while H S Satish, special officer in the CMO, will be sent back as assistant director, Horticulture department.

There was speculation that Rakesh Singh may be appointed Additional Chief Secretary to Bommai, while some sources claimed that Kapil Mohan, who was given charge of Bommai’s pet project for transfer of Mahadayi water to Hubballi-Dharwad while he was WRD minister, and is considered to be close to Bommai, may also be in the race for the post.

There is no word on the position of Ramana Reddy, currently ACS to CM, appointed by Yediyurappa. Political watchers are keenly watching these developments since the postings will indicate if Yediyurappa’s shadow will continue to influence the new CMO.

T M Suresh, who served as Special Officer, will return to his post of assistant professor of History in First Grade College, Shivamogga; Hadagali Arun Kumar, Officer Special Duty will go back as deputy secretary, RDPR; Arun Furtado, who served as deputy secretary and public information officer, will be sent back as joint director, social welfare department, K S Kiran Kumar, OSD, executive engineer, development, KIADB K Rajappa, political and private secretary will return as joint director, Cooperative department.

Mahesh RK, who was with the CM’s Relief Fund, will go back as assistant controller, Karnataka State Audit and Accounts department, S Nagarajaiah, CM’s technical adviser who is retired superintending engineer, and S Ramesh, who served as CM’s technical adviser was a retired executive engineer. While some officers close to Yediyurappa have continued, political observers are keeping a close watch on developments in the secretariat.

