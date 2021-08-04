Antibody cocktail centres in Karnataka will blunt Covid third wave edge: Experts

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Karnataka’s 13-member Technical Advisory Committee under Dr Devi Shetty has given a preparedness list to mitigate the third wave, clinical doctors, including pulmonologists, say the state should also think of opening monoclonal antibody daycare centres.

“Every district, or at least major cities, should have monoclonal antibody daycare centres along with triage centres. I have administered it to more than 100 patients now, and seen tremendous results,” said Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, pulmonologist, Manipal Hospitals.

Monoclonal antibodies are synthetic versions of the body’s natural line of defence against severe infection, now deployed after the virus has broken past the vaccine’s barrier of protection. The therapy is meant for Covid patients early on in their infection, and those who are at high risk of getting even sicker to help keep them out of hospital. This risk group includes people aged 65 and older, who have diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiac disease, obesity, asthma or who are immuno-compromised.

According to Dr Gopikrishna, consultant physician, Sevakshetra Hospital, availability of this treatment at subsidised rates will definitely help those who cannot afford it. “The drug will cost around Rs 1 lakh. The cocktail drug has definitely been a miracle,” he said.

Recently, Biocon Biologics, in collaboration with US-based Adagio Therapeutics, applied for an exclusive licence to manufacture and commercialise antibody treatment, for prevention and treatment of Covid-19.

“Recently, FDA permitted the use of such treatment in breakthrough infections too. It makes a lot of sense for the government to invest in treatment of Covid-19 and not just in prevention,” said Dr Sanjay Gururaj, consultant physician at Shanti Hosptial.