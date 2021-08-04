STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bagalkot: No road connectivity, flood victims forced to stay in relief centres

Though water level in the Krishna River basin has receded, uncertainty still prevails. People continue to stay at relief centres as the road connecting villages have been washed away in Jamkhandi.

Published: 04th August 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Yadawad-Mudhol road has been completely damaged due to floods | Express

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Though water level in the Krishna River basin has receded, uncertainty still prevails. People continue to stay at relief centres as the road connecting villages have been washed away in Jamkhandi.

According to the district administration, “As many as 28 relief centres have been opened in Jamkhandi taluk and all are functioning till date. A total of 22 villages are affected in the same taluk. Over 9,500 people have been accommodated in those relief centres for the past 10 days. The relief centres at a few villages will remain open until the roads are repaired.”

According to sources, “The movement of heavy vehicles on Chikkapadasalagi barrage has been restricted as it was damaged partially due to the floods. Apart from this, a couple of bridges, including Yadwad-Mudhol, have also been damaged, with only motorcycles and pedestrians allowed on the same.”

Prashanth C, tahsildar of Jamkhandi, told The New Indian Express, “A couple of villages situated on the banks of Krishna River, are still under water. The affected are still accommodated in relief centres as a few villages are cut off due to road damage. Around 50 per cent of the people in those centres are likely to vacate on Wednesday as the road repair works are going in full swing in the affected areas.”

“The inflow at Hippargi Barrage, which is built across Krishna river, is around 2.3 lakh cusecs and the same amount of water is being released. In Ghataprabha river, the inflow has reduced to 21,743 cusecs, where it was around one lakh cusecs a week ago. While in Malaprabha river, the inflow remains at 1,694 cusecs,” as per the district administration.

