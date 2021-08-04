Dakshina Kannada temples see fresh curbs amid rise in COVID cases, to remain closed on weekends

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Dakshina Kannada district administration has issued fresh curbs at temples in the district till August 15 following a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra KV in his order on Wednesday said that Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kateel, Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala and Kukke Subramanya Temple will be open for devotees between 7am and 7pm only.

"Devotees must follow social distancing and other guidelines. Theertha Prasada, Prasada and Annasantarpana will not be available for devotees. Meanwhile, temples will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday. Also, during the weekend, devotees cannot stay in guesthouses or offer prayers at temples," he said.

On Saturday and Sunday, only temple priests are allowed to offer daily pooja. "Devotees who want to stay at guesthouses other than on weekends need to compulsorily produce negative RTPCR report not older than 72 hours," said the DC in the order.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner has directed guesthouses and temples to sanitise and also make masks mandatory for devotees.