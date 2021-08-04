STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada temples see fresh curbs amid rise in COVID cases, to remain closed on weekends

Deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra KV said that Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kateel, Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala and Kukke Subramanya Temple will be open for devotees between 7am and 7pm only

Published: 04th August 2021 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

The Kukke Subramanya Temple (Photo | Express)

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Dakshina Kannada district administration has issued fresh curbs at temples in the district till August 15 following a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra KV in his order on Wednesday said that Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kateel, Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala and Kukke Subramanya Temple will be open for devotees between 7am and 7pm only.

"Devotees must follow social distancing and other guidelines. Theertha Prasada, Prasada and Annasantarpana will not be available for devotees. Meanwhile, temples will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday. Also, during the weekend, devotees cannot stay in guesthouses or offer prayers at temples," he said.

On Saturday and Sunday, only temple priests are allowed to offer daily pooja. "Devotees who want to stay at guesthouses other than on weekends need to compulsorily produce negative RTPCR report not older than 72 hours," said the DC in the order.  

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner has directed guesthouses and temples to sanitise and also make masks mandatory for devotees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dakshina Kannada Mangaluru COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp