DK Shivakumar in Delhi to discuss KPCC revamp

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar, who is in New Delhi to meet senior party leaders, is likely to discuss with them the appointment of party office-bearers and changing the chiefs of some district units.

KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmed said that Shivakumar is scheduled to meet AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal to discuss the party organization issues.

Surjewala had held back-to-back meetings with party leaders in Tumakuru, Hubballi and Mysuru in the last few days as the party has started preparations for the upcoming elections. Elections to the local bodies and legislative council seats are scheduled to be held early next year.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar’s visit to Jaipur to meet Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot fuelled speculations over concerns within the party ahead of the cabinet reshuffle in that state.

On Sunday, Haryana Congress Chief Kumari Selja had also met Gehlot. When contacted, Shivakumar, however, said that it was a courtesy call.