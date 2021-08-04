STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Horatti seeks release of local area fund for MLCs

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti chairs a meeting with 52 Council members in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Tuesday chaired a meeting of 52 Council members where they decided to seek release of Local Area Development funds which are long overdue to the legislators. 

Horatti said that  the local area development funds had not been released to the 75 members of the Council for long due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At the meeting, he reminded the officials from the Finance Department and the Directorate of Economic and Statistics that the legislators were given only a part of the funds for 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 and insisted that it be released immediately for taking up various works and clearing of payments. 

Considering that some of the Council members, like himself, represent four districts and that Zilla and Taluk Panchayat elections are due by December, pending works need to be completed, he noted. The Finance Department officials, he said, had in principle agreed to take up the issue. 

