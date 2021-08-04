NIA raids house of former MLA's son in Mangaluru

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths raided the house of a former MLA at Ullal near Mangaluru in connection with the alleged link of one of his family members with terror organisation ISIS.

The NIA team from Bengaluru raided the house of B M Pasha, son of former MLA BM Idinabba during the early hours of Wednesday.

There were 25 NIA personnel during the raid at Mastikatte. Pasha runs a real estate business.

Meanwhile, the city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar was not available to comment on the same. Mangaluru DCP law and order Hariram Shankar told The New Indian Express that the NIA team is interrogating a suspect.

(More details are awaited.)