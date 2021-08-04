STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Speaker post an option for Jagadish Shettar?

Sources said that party leaders are also looking at an option of making him Assembly Speaker if incumbent Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri is inducted into the cabinet. 

Published: 04th August 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After former chief minister Jagadish Shettar refused to be part of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s cabinet, party leaders are said to be trying to convince the senior leader to relent. Sources said that party leaders are also looking at an option of making him Assembly Speaker if incumbent Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri is inducted into the cabinet. 

Last week, after Bommai took oath as CM, some senior leaders in the party, including Jagadish Shettar, seemed upset. Shettar, in fact, openly said he is not willing to join the cabinet. Shettar, who was CM in 2012-13, had stated that he had agreed to work as a minister in the Yediyurappa Cabinet from 2019-2021 as the latter is a senior leader.  One of the senior-most BJP MLAs, Shettar earlier served as Speaker in 2008, before he was inducted into the previous cabinet.When contacted, Shettar said he personally does not want to become Speaker, but did not reveal more.

