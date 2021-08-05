STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

13 Karnataka districts unrepresented in Bommai’s ministry

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai now heads a Cabinet, half of which are Lingayat (10) and Vokkaliga (7) legislators.

Published: 05th August 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai now heads a Cabinet, half of which are Lingayat (10) and Vokkaliga (7) legislators. A Lingayat himself, Bommai has inducted nine Lingayats (10 including himself), seven Vokkaligas, seven OBCs, three SCs, two Brahmins, and one ST. While seven ministers are from Bengaluru, 13 districts — Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Vijayapura, Ballari, Davanagere, Hassan, Ramanagara, Kolar, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Raichur, Yadgir and Kalaburagi — are unrepresented in the cabinet.

Bommai’s Cabinet is similar to B S Yediyurappa’s ministry in terms of caste-regional imbalance. While Yediyurappa’s Cabinet had eight ministers from Bengaluru, the new Cabinet has seven. While there were seven Vokkaligas in the previous ministry, there are nine now. Also, there are two Brahmins in the Bommai Cabinet similar to that of his predecessor’s team. During Yediyurappa’s tenure, 14 districts did not have representation in the cabinet. Nippani MLA Shashikala Jolle is the only woman to have found a place in both the cabinets.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior BJP leader said that when the high command wanted to replace Yediyurappa, a Lingayat strongman, there was apprehension in the party of losing Lingayat votes. However, the top brass played its cards smartly by making Bommai, also a Lingayat and a close aide of Yediyurappa, the CM. The party also inducted eight more Lingayats as ministers, thus trying to safeguard its vote bank.With seven Vokkaligas as ministers, the BJP has largely kept them happy too.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp