STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

First Karnataka Cabinet meet gives nod for Schedule Tribe secretariat

However, ministerial portfolios will be allotted in about two days’ time. 

Published: 05th August 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and minister B Sriramulu arrive at Vidhana Soudha to attend the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hours after the new ministers were sworn in, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai got down to business allocating districts to his cabinet colleagues in the light of the recent flooding and the prevailing Covid-19 situation. However, ministerial portfolios will be allotted in about two days’ time. Bommai also said that the task force on Covid-19 will be reconstituted after the portfolios are allotted.

Asked about the delay in allocation of portfolios, Bommai remarked, “In some states, it takes longer, even months. But I went to Delhi and got approval for the cabinet formation in two days.” The CM maintained that the allocation of portfolios among his ministers will be his own decision.The first meeting of the full-fledged Bommai Cabinet on Wednesday also ratified a decision to set up a separate secretariat to oversee the welfare of Scheduled Tribes and effectively implement all projects and programmes. 

Reacting to this, Minister B Sriramulu told TNIE, “It was Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who set a precedent by establishing an exclusive secretariat for the welfare of Schedule Tribes. It was for the first time that an exclusive Secretariat for ST welfare had been set up. Further, this tradition, with a special focus and emphasis on overall development of the community is being carried forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

We, in Karnataka, have followed in their footsteps and our Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made a historic announcement on establishing an exclusive secretariat for the Welfare of STs, which will go a long way in effective planning, monitoring and implementation of initiatives under the Tribal Sub-Plan and overall development of the community in the state. I thank our immediate past CM B S Yediyurappa, who had taken up our request on priority.”

The cabinet also decided that a committee, chaired by the CM, will oversee all programmes that come under the Women and Child Development Department, for better coordination as the schemes now come under different departments.

Many ministers have been allotted districts that they were previously in charge of, presumably to ensure continuity. The CM said it has been done so that the ministers can take charge immediately on Thursday and head to the districts to deal with the twin challenges of floods and Covid-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka Cabinet Schedule Tribe
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp