Justify deferring local polls, HC directs state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing displeasure over the State Government’s decision to defer all local body elections till December 2021 citing Covid-19, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the government to file an affidavit, justifying its stand to postpone the elections.

Passing the order while hearing a suo motu PIL registered for not holding elections to local bodies before expiry of the term, as per Constitutional mandate, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice NS Sanjay Gowda orally observed that if religious places are kept open and people can go there in queue, can’t they come to polling booths? This is the only state not to abide by the Constitutional mandate.

When the matter was taken up for hearing, the government advocate placed on record the government’s decision to postpone elections to all local bodies, including urban local bodies, till December 2021, and accordingly request the State Election Commission (SEC) to defer the polls. Meanwhile, senior advocate KN Phanindra, representing the SEC, submitted that all deputy commissioners are ready for elections and even the SEC has held a meeting on July 28, 2021.