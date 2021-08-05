STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MLAs upset, supporters take to streets against exclusion from newly-formed Karnataka Cabinet

Wednesday was a day for celebration for some MLAs and their followers, and a day of protest for others.

Published: 05th August 2021

Karnataka governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and CM Basavaraj Bommai with newly inducted ministers during swearing-in ceremony to form the cabinet at Raj Bhavan

Karnataka governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and CM Basavaraj Bommai with newly inducted ministers during swearing-in ceremony to form the cabinet at Raj Bhavan. (Photo| PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wednesday was a day for celebration for some MLAs and their followers, and a day of protest for others. In a display of anger over their leaders’ exclusion from the cabinet, supporters of MLAs Raju Gowda, Aravind Bellad, Nehru Olekar and Poornima Sreenivas hit the streets, expressing displeasure.

Hiriyur MLA Poornima Sreenivas was openly critical, “Tainted leaders have been reinducted, like Shashikala Jolle, despite a sting operation and allegations of corruption against her.” She said about 35-40 lakh Golla community members have no representation in the cabinet, despite supporting the BJP.
The anger also stems from the fact that some ministers are facing cases, like Murugesh Nirani, while Jolle is embroiled in a scam.

Honalli MLA MP Renukacharya said he had dissuaded his supporters from protesting. “I have not lobbied for a berth, nor will I lobby for it in future.’’Six-time Chitradurga MLA Thippa Reddy said he was “disgusted” and told his supporters not to protest. His grouse was that while many second or third-time MLAs are in the cabinet, a senior with 52 years in politics has been left out.

