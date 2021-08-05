Three Belagavi footballers make it to Indian team

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: It is a proud moment for Belagavi as three budding women football players from the city have made it to the Indian side for the Mini Football Women’s World Cup-2021, which will be held in Ukraine this month.Anjali Hindalgekar, Aditi Jadhav and Priyanka Kangralkar are all degree students studying in different colleges. Apart from them, Vibha and Sanjana from Bengaluru too have made it to the national team. With this, Karnataka has a lion’s share five players in the 11-member Indian side.

All of them have attended a special training camp for eight days in Bengaluru in the last week of July.

Anjali, Aditi and Priyanka practice with the Belgaum United Football Academy and are coached by Matin Inamdar.

They were picked for the national side after Super Division league matches held in Bengaluru recently. They will head to Hyderabad from Belagavi on August 6 and from there they will leave for Delhi to join the Indian team before heading for Ukraine.

Anjali Hindalgekar, a BCom student at KLE’s Lingaraj College in Belagavi, said, “I am excited to be part of the Indian team. Congratulatory messages have poured in after my selection. I hope to do well in my debut International event and all of us will make Belagavi proud.”

Aditi Jadhav is a BA student in the same college, while Priyanka Kangralkar studies BCom at Mangalore University. The Under-23 Mini Football Women’s World Cup-2021 is a seven-a-side tournament that is being held from August 11 to 16 at Kiev in Ukraine.