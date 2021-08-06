BJP, Congress spar over ED raid on Zameer Ahmed Khan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Opposition Congress termed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on party legislator Zameer Ahmed Khan as politically motivated, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai defended the central agency.

“I am neither an ED nor an Income Tax officer to answer all this. Congress leaders have become experts in IT and ED and they have a lot of experience. Those involved in illegal activities will be raided. Can houses of everyone be raided?” the CM said responding to the Congress’ allegation that the central agencies were being used to target only Opposition leaders.Calling ED/IT raids politically motivated has become the Congress’ mantra to cover up their misdeeds, the chief minister said.

ED officials on Thursday conducted raids on former minister and Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan in the IMA scam.KPCC president DK Shivakumar, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders said the raids were politically motivated.

“There was no need for raids as he had responded to the ED’s notice in the IMA case. Zameer is capable of facing it legally,” Shivakumar said and accused the government of having different yardsticks for Congress and BJP leaders.

Siddaramaiah accused the government of misusing central agencies to intimidate Opposition leaders. “I strongly condemn this undemocratic act of BJP to use institutions like ED and IT,” Siddaramaiah charged.

Congress MP DK Suresh asked why ED officials from Delhi conducted the raids when they have an office in Bengaluru. “This is political vendetta and we have seen it from close quarters,” said Suresh, Shivakumar’s brother and Bengaluru Rural MP.