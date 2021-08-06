Check if Covid patients have insurance: Karnataka HC to govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court asked the State government on Thursday to devise a method to check whether Covid patients admitted to government quota beds reserved at private hospitals, are covered by health insurance. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice NS Sanjay Gowda said that such a method can help the state prepare a plan to combat the possible third wave.

The court passed the order while disposing off the PIL filed by S Gowrishankar, who had pointed out that it is a burden on the state’s exchequer if the treatment cost of Covid patients, who have health insurance either through Suvarna Aarogya Trust or through employer, is borne by the government.

The petitioner contended that the Covid patients, who are beneficiaries of insurance scheme, cannot take advantage of the 50 per cent of beds at private hospitals. Therefore, it should be ascertained whether the patient before admission.