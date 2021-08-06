Expert panel suggests measures to curb Covid spread in Karnataka during third wave

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The expert committee of the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHNHA) that represents 1,000 hospitals in Karnataka, has prepared a report on measures to curb the spread of the third wave of Covid-19 before it begins in the state.The report, which is yet to be submitted to the government, includes PHNHA’s three broad recommendations which emphasises vaccine advocacy, research-linked data documentation, and effective training of healthcare workers.

Under data documentation, the committee chaired by Dr Hema Divakar, consultant ObGyn and Medical Director Divakar’s Speciality Hospital, suggested a common template and colour-coded document for the Covid-19 casesheet to be used by all private hospitals.“This will help disseminate Covid-19 case-related information accurately and speedily through physical as well as electronic transfer to state nodal centres. Early detection of the rise in infections and acting early is the only way to suppress the next wave before it begins. We need to put in place systems to accurately record key indicators such as cases, hospitalisations, mortality, infection rate, R0 (the number of new infections generated by each case), and seroprevalence in a timely manner,” the report stated.

Emphasising the role of vaccines, PHANA pointed out that private hospitals must follow the ‘hub and spoke model’ to conduct vaccination drives across cities and towns. This model was followed during the first phase of the vaccination drive and the outcomes were effective. While specific hospitals were appointed as vaccination centres, nearby hospitals would undertake advocacy.According to the committee, all hospitals will address vaccine hesitancy with the same voice. In addition, the corporate sector and industries in conjunction with the designated vaccination centres (hospitals), must conduct large-scale drives.

“The third recommendation is imparting training to all healthcare workers in the latest practices and guidelines for care. To relieve pressure on hospitals in advance, PHANA will focus on developing and communicating Covid-19 clinical and home-based care guidelines in collaboration with trusted medical institutions for treatments that are of assured quality, safety, efficacy and cost-effective,” the report added.

The expert committee’s action plan includes linking PHANA’s ‘Search My Bed’ portal to BBMP’s bed portal for coordination, uploading status of normal and pediatric beds, post-vaccine admissions, death reports and test reports, which are to be sent from the lab.