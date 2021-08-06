STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Expert panel suggests measures to curb Covid spread in Karnataka during third wave

This model was followed during the first phase of the vaccination drive and the outcomes were effective.

Published: 06th August 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The expert committee of the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHNHA) that represents 1,000 hospitals in Karnataka, has prepared a report on measures to curb the spread of the third wave of Covid-19 before it begins in the state.The report, which is yet to be submitted to the government, includes PHNHA’s three broad recommendations which emphasises vaccine advocacy, research-linked data documentation, and effective training of healthcare workers.

Under data documentation, the committee chaired by Dr Hema Divakar, consultant ObGyn and Medical Director Divakar’s Speciality Hospital, suggested a common template and colour-coded document for the Covid-19 casesheet to be used by all private hospitals.“This will help disseminate Covid-19 case-related information accurately and speedily through physical as well as electronic transfer to state nodal centres. Early detection of the rise in infections and acting early is the only way to suppress the next wave before it begins. We need to put in place systems to accurately record key indicators such as cases, hospitalisations, mortality, infection rate, R0 (the number of new infections generated by each case), and seroprevalence in a timely manner,” the report stated.

Emphasising the role of vaccines, PHANA pointed out that private hospitals must follow the ‘hub and spoke model’ to conduct vaccination drives across cities and towns. This model was followed during the first phase of the vaccination drive and the outcomes were effective. While specific hospitals were appointed as vaccination centres, nearby hospitals would undertake advocacy.According to the committee, all hospitals will address vaccine hesitancy with the same voice. In addition, the corporate sector and industries in conjunction with the designated vaccination centres (hospitals), must conduct large-scale drives.

“The third recommendation is imparting training to all healthcare workers in the latest practices and guidelines for care. To relieve pressure on hospitals in advance, PHANA will focus on developing and communicating Covid-19 clinical and home-based care guidelines in collaboration with trusted medical institutions for treatments that are of assured quality, safety, efficacy and cost-effective,” the report added.
The expert committee’s action plan includes linking PHANA’s ‘Search My Bed’ portal to BBMP’s bed portal for coordination, uploading status of normal and pediatric beds, post-vaccine admissions, death reports and test reports, which are to be sent from the lab.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19 Third Covid wave
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp