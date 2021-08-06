Flood caused damages worth Rs 7,800 crore in Belagavi: Govind Karjol

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Minister in-charge of Belagavi, Govind Karjol has said the losses suffered due to the recent floods in the district have been estimated at a whopping Rs 7800 crore. He said a report on the losses would be submitted to the government shortly after conducting a survey of all the flood-ravaged areas of Belagavi.

Karjol informed a meeting which he held in Belagavi to review the flood situation on Friday that crops, roads, bridges and various other infrastructure facilities got damaged in the floods besides a large number of electricity poles and transformers. At least 21300 electric poles and 5300 electricity transformers still remained submerged in floodwater in many parts of flooded areas, he said, adding that the exact losses suffered due to their submersion would be ascertained once the water recedes.

More than 38,000 people from the flood-hit areas had been rehabilitated in gruel centres and he advised the district administration to allow the people in such centres to stay for another week. The minister said the government authorities have deposited the compensation amount to the people facing losses through RTGS mode of payment. In case of emergency, rehabilitation would be taken up with the help of Rs 92 crore available already with the Belagavi Deputy Commissioner's bank account, said Karjol.

The government had been requested to immediately provide at least Rs 120 crore for the repair of infrastructure facilities including roads in the flood-hit areas, he said. To the four persons who died in flood-related incidents, Karjol said, the government provided them compensation as per the guidelines of the Centre. More funds to deal with the flood losses would be given to the state once the team of Union government reviewed the situation across the affected areas in Belagavi, he said while directing Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Hiremath to suspend officials if they were found misusing the funds set aside for rehabilitation of the flood-affected.

The minister assured that the government would initiate necessary measures to vaccinate as many people as possible in order to ensure precaution against the possible outbreak of Covid19 third wave.