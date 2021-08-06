Karnataka, Maharashtra governments to meet in New Delhi to discuss water issues exclusively

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A crucial meeting between Karnataka and Maharashtra governments to exclusively discuss the issues of sharing water between the two states and other matters of inter-state water disputes is likely to be held in New Delhi shortly. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held separate meetings with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil at his home office in Bengaluru on Friday where several issues related to sharing of water between the two states were discussed.

According to sources, Bommai and Pawar agreed to hold the meeting to discuss the crucial inter-state water projects. The leaders stressed the need for greater coordination between authorities of both sides to avoid flooding of rivers and dams on the border during monsoon.

During their meeting, Jayant Patil and Bommai raised several issues to tackle the recurring floods on the border and measures to be taken to coordinate effectively to prevent the calamity. Both leaders also discussed inter-state projects like Doodhganga and the third phase of Upper Krishna Project (UKP).

Bommai his government would want to reach an amicable solution with regard to sharing of water between Karnataka and Maharashtra for irrigation. Sources said, the meeting of Karnataka and Maharashtra governments to be held in New Delhi will be able to help both states to overcome several problems in the implementation of inter-state water projects.