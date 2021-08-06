Long Covid a real challenge, awareness needed

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many of those who were infected with Covid-19 are still battling ‘Long Covid’ symptoms, and many have even lost their lives. The World Health Organisation (WHO) in a press conference on Thursday, expressed concern and urged countries to be prepared, besides urging people struggling with long-term effects of the virus to seek medical help.

“This post-Covid syndrome, or Long Covid, is something WHO is deeply concerned about,” Maria Van Kerkhove, the UN health agency’s Covid-19 technical lead, said in a press conference.The WHO was “making sure that we have recognition of this, because this is real”.

ICMR, the national health body, is also working on a case definition to better understand and describe the post-Covid syndrome. Little is known about why some people, after coming through the acute phase, struggle to recover and suffer ongoing symptoms, including shortness of breath, extreme fatigue and brain fog, as well as cardiac and neurological disorders.

Interestingly, a recent study said there are more than 200 reported symptoms post Covid. “The spectrum of symptoms range from fatigue, cough, headache, brain fog, skin disorders, renal, liver and heart involvement etc. To predict who may develop them and to what extent is difficult. The main challenge lies in identifying it by ruling out other multiple illnesses with similar presentations, and giving supportive treatment,” Dr Pruthu Narendra Dhekane, Consultant - Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, said.

After a lull in Covid cases, there is a belief that black fungus cases have reduced and Long Covid symptoms are not recurring, but that’s not true, says Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, senior pulmonologist, Manipal Hospitals.

Expressing concern on the neurological impact, Dr Sreekanta Swamy, Head of Neurology, Aster RV Hospital said, “We are seeing recovered people with various nervous system related symptoms. Common symptoms are fatigue, muscular pain and weakness, dizziness, headache, lack of concentration, memory impairment and sleep disturbance,” he said.

Emphasising the need for the government to consider preparedness and awareness among the public, Dr Brunda MS, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, said, “Each phase is characterised by a change, of which some is unpredictable. The government should review and update health regulations.”