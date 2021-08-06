STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Long Covid a real challenge, awareness needed

Doctors second WHO concern, say effects are many and government must be prepared to tackle situation

Published: 06th August 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

covid warriors frontline workers

(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many of those who were infected with Covid-19 are still battling ‘Long Covid’ symptoms, and many have even lost their lives. The World Health Organisation (WHO) in a press conference on Thursday, expressed concern and urged countries to be prepared, besides urging people struggling with long-term effects of the virus to seek medical help.

“This post-Covid syndrome, or Long Covid, is something WHO is deeply concerned about,” Maria Van Kerkhove, the UN health agency’s Covid-19 technical lead, said in a press conference.The WHO was “making sure that we have recognition of this, because this is real”.

ICMR, the national health body, is also working on a case definition to better understand and describe the post-Covid syndrome. Little is known about why some people, after coming through the acute phase, struggle to recover and suffer ongoing symptoms, including shortness of breath, extreme fatigue and brain fog, as well as cardiac and neurological disorders.

Interestingly, a recent study said there are more than 200 reported symptoms post Covid. “The spectrum of symptoms range from fatigue, cough, headache, brain fog, skin disorders, renal, liver and heart involvement etc. To predict who may develop them and to what extent is difficult. The main challenge lies in identifying it by ruling out other multiple illnesses with similar presentations, and giving supportive treatment,” Dr Pruthu Narendra Dhekane, Consultant - Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, said.

After a lull in Covid cases, there is a belief that black fungus cases have reduced and Long Covid symptoms are not recurring, but that’s not true, says Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, senior pulmonologist, Manipal Hospitals. 

Expressing concern on the neurological impact, Dr Sreekanta Swamy, Head of Neurology, Aster RV Hospital said, “We are seeing recovered people with various nervous system related symptoms. Common symptoms are fatigue, muscular pain and weakness, dizziness, headache, lack of concentration, memory impairment and sleep disturbance,” he said.

Emphasising the need for the government to consider preparedness and awareness among the public, Dr Brunda MS, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, said, “Each phase is characterised by a change, of which some is unpredictable. The government should review and update health regulations.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Long Covid
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp