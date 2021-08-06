Manjunatha Prasad is CM’s new principal secy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after 29 ministers were inducted into the cabinet, the government effected a minor reshuffle of senior IAS officers. N Manjunath Prasad who served as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner and has hands-on experience in Bengaluru development and the Revenue department, has been posted as the CM’s principal secretary in place of senior IAS officer E V Ramana Reddy.

The transfer has come after senior IAS officer Ponnuraj was posted as Secretary to the CM, replacing Selvaraj who served as former CM B S Yediyurappa’s secretary. Prasad will also hold concurrent charge of Principal Secretary, Department of Information and Public Relations with immediate effect. Ramana Reddy, who was serving as Additional Chief Secretary to CM, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Industries and Commerce, and will hold concurrent charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Department of IT and BT. Rajkumar Khatri, who was Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Industries and Commerce, has been transferred as Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Agriculture.

Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Jawaid Akthar, has been given additional charge as Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Forests, Ecology and Environment. Tushar Girinath, Principal Secretary, Cooperation Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, as well as Principal Secretary, Disaster Management.