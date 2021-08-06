Nationalist from BJP will become Karnataka CM in 2023: Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Thursday said the party will get full majority in the 2023 Assembly polls and a nationalist will be made the CM. Speaking to reporters here, he said there are chances of a member of the Schedule Caste or Backward Classes becoming the next CM.

Hitting out at Congress leader Siddaramaiah for his comments on the recent Cabinet expansion, the senior MLA compared him to a power-hungry mouse. Siddaramaiah had tweeted saying that the outcome of the new cabinet reminded him of “a roaring lion giving birth to a mouse.”