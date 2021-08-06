STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from August 23, weekend curfew in border districts: Karnataka CM

The Chief Minister on Friday chaired a meeting with health and education experts, Ministers and senior officials of the state government to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state.

A school classroom (File photo| EPS)

A school classroom (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has decided to reopen schools for students from class 9 to 12 (II PUC) from August 23, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

After taking stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state, he said that the government has decided to impose weekend curfew in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra, and that the existing night curfew across the state will begin from 9 PM instead of 10 PM.

The Chief Minister on Friday chaired a meeting with health and education experts, Ministers and senior officials of the state government to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state.

"We have discussed the current COVID situation, also some directions have come at the all-India level about the possible increase or decrease in the positivity rate in the days to come, based on that we have come to certain decisions," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, we have decided to impose weekend curfew in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra and the night curfew in force across the state will begin from 9 PM itself instead of 10 PM (it will be from 9 PM to 5 AM), and police have been asked to implement it strictly.

Currently, night curfew in the state is from 10 PM to 5 AM.

Stating that at the meeting detailed discussions were held with education and health experts regarding opening of schools, also regarding the positions taken by other states in this regard, Bommai said, "We have decided to do it in two stages.In the first stage, class 9,10, also 11th and 12th (I and II PUC) classes will start from August 23." There are certain conditions for opening schools, as per which classes will be held in batches on alternate days and details will be given in the order, he said.

Experts are of the opinion that a decision should be taken by August-end on starting primary and secondary classes up to class 8, after taking into account the possibility of a third wave and the intensity COVID infections, he added.

The Chief Minister said a new COVID-19 task force consisting of Ministers will be constituted in a couple of days.

