Disgruntled MLAs plan meet at Jarkiholi’s home 

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Several disgruntled legislators of the BJP, who could not make it to the Bommai Cabinet, were expected to hold a meeting at the residence of former water resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Friday night. According to sources, several members from the group of 17 MLAs who joined the BJP from the JDS-Congress coalition were expected to attend the meeting, besides a few ruling party MLAs.

According to sources, several MLAs are upset over not getting a cabinet berth. As Ramesh is yet to get a clean chit in the alleged CD case, the Jarkiholi brothers wanted the BJP to induct MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi into the cabinet. But the party ignored him too. Several issues with regard to the neglect of defected legislators were expected to come up for discussion at the meeting, sources added.