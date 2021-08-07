Ministers assess flood damage in several Karnataka districts

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE, SHIVAMOGGA, KALABURAGI, BELAGAVI: Newly appointed district in-charge ministers visited several areas on Friday to assess the damage caused due to floods.Byrathi Basavaraj, in charge of Davanagere district, visited Kondajji and other villages. He told officials to focus on people living in low-lying areas.

Several villagers said their houses were damaged and requested the government to construct new houses.

The rain has subsided, but the Tungabhadra river is flowing in spate at Honnali and Harihar, creating the fear of flooding in the two taluks, Byrathi said.

Rs 480 cr loss in Shivamogga

In Shivamogga, district in-charge minister KS Eshwarappa estimated the loss due to floods at Rs 418 crore.Eshwarappa and another minister Araga Jnanendra took stock of the rain damage. Eshwarappa said suitable compensation will be paid for the loss of lives and livestock, damage to houses and crops.

Jnanendra said that a survey will be completed in four days and the action will be taken to provide compensation once the report is ready.They visited Kudige, Majire, Heggadu Betta, Bharathipura, Yedehalli Lake, Hulibetta near Yogi Narasipura and Geruvalli, where landslides have occurred.

Jnanendra said four people have died in the district, while the rain has damaged 4,609 hectares of agricultural land belonging to small farmers, 1,132 hectares of horticulture land and 240 hectares of other agricultural land. In all, 126 houses were completely damaged, 478 severely damaged and 540 partially damaged, while 27 livestock too have died.

Crops in 27K hectares damaged in Kalaburagi

In Kalaburagi district, standing crops in 27,404 hectares were affected in July, according to a preliminary survey conducted by the Agriculture Department.Joint Director of Agriculture Department Ratendranath Sugur said, “Red gram crop in 15,502 hectares, green gram in 7,664 hectares, black gram in 2,768 hectares, cotton in 1,345 hectares, soyabean in 103 hectares and sunflower in 22 hectares have been damaged.”

Losses at Rs 7,800 crore in Belagavi

“Losses due to recent floods in Belagavi district is estimated at Rs 7,800 crore,” said district in-charge Govind Karjol.Chairing a review meeting, he said, “Crops, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged due to floods. At least 21,300 electric poles and 5,300 transformers still remain submerged in many areas. The exact loss on the energy front can be ascertained later.