Ministers line up at Bommai’s house

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly sworn-in ministers and MLAs made a beeline for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s residence around midnight on Friday, even as portfolios had not been announced till 11.45 pm.



It has been two days since the 29 ministers have been sworn in, but portfolios are yet to be allocated, even as Bommai indicated earlier in the day that the ministers will get their departments by evening. The ministers and MLAs went to the chief minister’s residence at RT Nagar in Bengaluru even before Bommai returned from Tumakuru.

Sources suggested that the list had been sent but was awaiting clearance from the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and in effect the Central leadership of the BJP.