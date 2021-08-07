STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

NIA arrests key ISIS man from Bhatkal

Jufri handled online propaganda to radicalise Muslim youth in India, says agency    
 

Published: 07th August 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested Jufri Jawhar Damudi (30), a resident of Bhatkal, in the ISIS recruitment case (RC 14/2021/NIA/DLI). He is the younger brother of Adnan Hasan Damudi, who was arrested for ISIS-related activities in 2016 and is currently under detention in a separate NIA case (RC 04/2016/NIA/DLI.) 

Adnan was deported from the UAE in January 2016 for alleged ISIS links. He was said to be close to Sultan Armar, also from Bhatkal, and chief recruiter of ISIS in India. Sultan and his sibling Shafi were close to ISIS founder Abu Baqr Al Baghdadi. They were killed fighting for ISIS in Syria and Afghanistan. The NIA registered the case on June 29 at the NIA police station, New Delhi, in connection with the conspiracy of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) to “radicalise and recruit impressionable Muslim youth in India to wage violent jihad against the Indian State”, stated the NIA spokesperson. 

According to the Central counter-terrorism law enforcement agency, Jufri was in touch with the ISIS leadership, currently operating out of Af-Pak region, who provided him propaganda material and gave directions for its dissemination. “He had created multiple pseudonymous identities on encrypted chat platforms and was also a member of various online propaganda channels of ISIS. A cyber entity ‘Abu Hazir Al Badri’, a key operative of ISIS, who is involved in translation of ISIS propaganda magazine ‘Voice of Hind’ to South Indian languages, and its further dissemination, was identified as Jufri. This cyber identity was also used to radicalise and recruit people,” the NIA added. 

The agency said that ISIS terrorists operating from various conflict zones along with ISIS cadres in India have created a network by assuming pseudo-online identities, wherein ISIS-related propaganda material is disseminated for radicalising and recruiting members to the ISIS fold. On July 11, the NIA had conducted multiple searches in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested three accused persons -- Umar Nisar, Tanveer Ahmad Bhat and Rameez Ahmad Lone of Achabal in Anantnag. 

During the searches on Friday, NIA seized a large number of digital devices such as mobile phones, hard disks, SD cards etc. With Jufri’s arrest, the spotlight is back on Bhatkal, which had gained notoriety after two fugitive terrorists -- Riyaz and Iqbal Shahbandari, alias Bhatkal brothers -- founded the proscribed terrorist organisation, Indian Mujahideen (IM), and are wanted in almost all terror attacks in India in the last two decades. 

The Damudi brothers are the third set of alleged terrorist siblings after the Shahbandaris and Armar brothers, from the coastal town. Riyaz and Iqbal are holed up in Pakistan under the protection of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhatkal NIA ISIS
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp