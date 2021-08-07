Night curfew starts at 9 pm in Karnataka, weekend curbs along borders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a steady rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, especially in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra, the State Government on Friday decided to impose weekend curfew in the districts, and put in place additional containment measures across the state from Saturday. Night curfew time has been advanced by an hour, and will be strictly enforced from 9pm to 5am all over Karnataka.

While the government has decided to reopen schools in a graded manner from August 23, for Classes 9 to 12, additional containment measures are being imposed from August 7 to August 16, in the light of the upcoming festival season.Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who held a meeting with senior officers and experts to discuss measures to contain Covid-19 spread in the state, said the government has decided to impose weekend curfew in border districts, and advance night curfew time by one hour to 9pm, instead of 10pm.

The CM said that police officials have been directed to strictly enforce Covid-19 guidelines. Ministers Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Dr K Sudhakar, Dr Deviprasad Shetty, Dr CN Manjunath, Technical Advisory Committee Chairman Dr MK Sudarshan, Chief Secretary P Ravikumar and Health Commissioner Dr KV Trilok Chandra attended the meeting to discuss measures to contain Covid spread.Bommai said the Covid-19 Task Force will be constituted in the next two days. Dr Ashwath Narayan was heading the Task Force in the government headed by BS Yediyurappa.

The surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra, and increase in cases in the border districts of Karnataka, is a cause for concern for the government. Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Mysuru, Hassan and Kodagu are reporting high number of cases over the past few days. On August 1, Dakshina Kannada had reported 410 positive cases, more than Bengaluru Urban district (409).On Friday, Karnataka reported 1,805 new cases, including 441 from Bengaluru Urban, 411 from Dakshina Kannada, 153 from Udupi, and 90 from Mysuru.

Oficials in the border districts have been directed to closely monitor the situation, and RT-PCR negative reports have been made mandatory for all those arriving in Karnataka from Kerala and Maharashtra. While the state government’s decision to make RT-PCR report mandatory, irrespective of vaccination status, has been criticised by people travelling from neighbouring states, CM Bommai on Friday made it clear that there was no change in the government’s decision.

ADDITIONAL CONTAINMENT MEASURES

Night curfew across state from 9pm to 5am

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, other gatherings and large congregations prohibited

Marriage, family functions permitted with not more than 100 people, strictly adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour

Cremation, funerals allowed with maximum 20 people

Places of worship allowed to open with strict adherence to Covid regulations. However, jathres, temple festivals, processions and congregations are not allowed