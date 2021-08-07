Quasi-judicial officers to get video call facility

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Friday assured the Karnataka High Court that it will provide video conference facility for hearings to quasi-judicial authorities in a phased manner through the Centre for e-Governance.

The government placed the assurance on record before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice N S Sanjay Gowda in response to the directions issued by the court.

Taking note that the functioning of quasi-judicial authorities were being affected due to the lockdown, resulting in inconvenience to litigants, the court had issued directions to the state government to take steps to provide video conference facilities to them.

