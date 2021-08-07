String of polls next major challenge for Team Bommai

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly a month after the buzz around leadership change in Karnataka started, the dust has finally settled with Basavaraj Bommai taking over as Chief Minister on July 28 and inducting 29 ministers in his cabinet a week later, on August 4. Now, the next challenge before Bommai and the BJP is to win a series of elections in the state, including polls to the zilla and taluk panchayats and urban local bodies (ULBs) and ultimately, the 2023 Assembly election.

During B S Yediyurappa’s tenure as chief minister, the state witnessed bypolls to 19 Assembly constituencies and the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat. The BJP won 16 of these bypolls. The saffron party had also claimed that candidates backed by it performed well in the gram panchayat elections held in December 2020.With the court directing the State Election Commission to hold ULB elections, the latter is all set to conduct polls to 52 ULBs, mostly in North Karnataka.

State Election Commissioner Basavaraju told TNIE that polls are due for ULBs, including Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburgi and Belagavi city corporations, and Doddaballapur and Tarikere municipalities. “Elections to 52 ULBs will be conducted at the earliest,” he added.

The State Election Commission is also determined to hold elections for taluk and zilla panchayats in October or November. These elections, which were due in May-June, could not be held owing to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. “We have initiated the poll process. Draft reservation is ready and objections have been called for. Once we announce the final list, the election dates will be announced after 45 days. Polls are likely to be held in October or November,” Basavaraju added.

Bypolls to Sindagi and Hangal Assembly constituencies are also due following the deaths of JDS MLA MC Managuli and BJP MLA C M Udasi, respectively. Sindagi is in Haveri district, the home turf of Bommai, and winning the seat is a matter of prestige for the CM. Also, elections to BBMP are due, but the matter is before the court. Bommai had inducted seven legislators from Bengaluru as ministers with an eye on the civic body polls.