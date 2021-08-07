Truck with Rs 6 crore worth mobiles waylaid in Kolar

V Velayudham By

KOLAR: A gang looted Redmi cellphones worth Rs 6.39 crore from a container truck transporting them, near Devarayasamudra, under Mulbagal police limits on Thursday. Kolar SP Kishore Babu said a case was registered with Mulbagal police, on the complaint of the container driver, Suresh. Suresh told the media on Friday that he is a resident of Hassan, and had left Kancheepuram industrial area at 3.30pm Thursday, after loading the consignment, which was to be delivered to a godown in Hoskote, Bengaluru Rural.

Suresh said he drove without a break to reach Nangli checkpost on the Karnataka border, where he went to the washroom, and got back behind the wheel. After crossing Nangli checkpost, a car tried to overtake his container a few times, and all of a sudden, waylaid the vehicle. He was forced to stop the container, and immediately, three Hindi-speaking men jumped into the cabin and threatened him. They pulled Suresh out, dragged him 300 metres into agricultural land, tied his hands and legs with rope, plastered his mouth and left him.

According to Suresh, he struggled the whole night, and rolled on the ground to reach the highway on Friday morning. A few people who noticed him removed the ropes and plaster, and he lodged the complaint.SP Suresh Babu said the container was found near Neralahalli, which is close to the incident spot. The miscreants had shifted all the mobile boxes to other vehicles.