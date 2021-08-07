STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Truck with Rs 6 crore worth mobiles waylaid in Kolar

According to Suresh, he struggled the whole night, and rolled on the ground to reach the highway on Friday morning.

Published: 07th August 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphone

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: A gang looted Redmi cellphones worth Rs 6.39 crore from a container truck transporting them, near Devarayasamudra, under Mulbagal police limits on Thursday. Kolar SP Kishore Babu said a case was registered with Mulbagal police, on the complaint of the container driver, Suresh. Suresh told the media on Friday that he is a resident of Hassan, and had left Kancheepuram industrial area at 3.30pm Thursday, after loading the consignment, which was to be delivered to a godown in Hoskote, Bengaluru Rural.

Suresh said he drove without a break to reach Nangli checkpost on the Karnataka border, where he went to the washroom, and got back behind the wheel. After crossing Nangli checkpost, a car tried to overtake his container a few times, and all of a sudden, waylaid the vehicle. He was forced to stop the container, and immediately, three Hindi-speaking men jumped into the cabin and threatened him. They pulled Suresh out, dragged him 300 metres into agricultural land, tied his hands and legs with rope, plastered his mouth and left him.

According to Suresh, he struggled the whole night, and rolled on the ground to reach the highway on Friday morning. A few people who noticed him removed the ropes and plaster, and he lodged the complaint.SP Suresh Babu said the container was found near Neralahalli, which is close to the incident spot. The miscreants had shifted all the mobile boxes to other vehicles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp