CT Ravi wants govt to rename Indira Canteens as Annapoorneshwari Canteen

In a tweet on Saturday, the Chikkamagaluru MLA said, “Request CM Sri @BSBommai to rename Indira Canteens across Karnataka as Annapoorneshwari Canteen at the earliest.

Published: 08th August 2021 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the renaming of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the country’s highest sporting award, to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi has urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to change the name of Indira Canteens to Annapoorneshwari Canteen. 

In a tweet on Saturday, the Chikkamagaluru MLA said, “Request CM Sri @BSBommai to rename Indira Canteens across Karnataka as Annapoorneshwari Canteen at the earliest. Don’t see any reason why Kannadigas should be reminded of the dark days of Emergency while they are having food.”

Criticising Ravi for his demand, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said that former PM Indira Gandhi was behind the Green Revolution and prioritised food security to leave behind the colonial legacy of famines. “As anyone in Chikkamagaluru can tell you, Mrs Gandhi and Karnataka shared special bond,” he said.

Shivakumar said that Indira Canteens in Karnataka took forward the pro-poor legacy of Indira Gandhi. 
Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said it was an age-old tradition to name roads, stadiums and government schemes after national leaders. “In Bengaluru, a flyover is named after Deendayal Upadhay, Vajpayee’s name for urban transport and a cricket stadium is named after Modi. Why not change these names too?” Siddaramaiah, under whose tenure the Indira Canteens were set up, charged. 

