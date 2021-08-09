STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bommai, Yediyurappa discuss discontent among MLAs

BSY tells chief minister to focus on administration, says he will take care of legislators

Published: 09th August 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Sources said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke about the displeasure brewing among ministers after allocation of portfolios | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday afternoon paid a surprise visit to Kaveri, the residence of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, and spent about 25-30 minutes with him in a closed-door meeting, without assistants.

Sources said that Bommai had spoken to Yediyurappa about the discontent brewing within the ministry and party. Yediyurappa is said to have told Bommai that he would help him deal with the unhappy legislators, and that he, as Chief Minister, needs to focus on administration, with the twin challenges of Covid and floods looming large.

Those who are unhappy with their ministries have made no bones about it, especially Anand Singh, MTB Nagaraj, V Somanna and Shashikala Jolle. It may be recalled that just days after the new ministers were appointed and portfolios announced, the number of disgruntled legislators has increased.

It may be recalled that legislators who failed to make it to the cabinet had gathered at the residence of former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Friday evening, and when he left by road for Belagavi, there were many more who were waiting to meet him in his home town on Saturday. This is in addition to those legislators who quit the Congress-JDS to join the BJP, like Srimanth Patil, Mahesh Kumatahalli and Prathapgouda Patil.

Ramesh, who resigned following the CD row, bargained hard to get his brother Balachandra Jarkiholi into the cabinet, but was unable to do so. He himself expects to join the cabinet after cases against him are cleared. The list of disgruntled legislators is long: Honalli MLA MP Renukacharya, Haveri MLA Nehru Olekar, Shorapur MLA Raju Gowda and others. Olekar has said that those who were denied a cabinet berth will come together and take a decision on their next step.

A group of disgruntled legislators which was working to discredit Yediyurappa -- MLAs Basanagouda Yatnal and Arvind Bellad, MLCs CP Yogeeshwara and Adagur Vishwanath  -- have been in touch with the unhappy ministers.

Pratap Gouda Patil, who lost the assembly elections on a BJP ticket, told TNIE that he had met CM Bommai on Saturday, along with Balchandra Jarkiholi, Srimanth Patil and Mahesh Kumatahalli. He said he lost his assembly seat and the BJP has not recognised him, suggesting that certain people in the party had conspired to defeat him. He is asking to be suitably rehabilitated. As Arvind Bellad told TNIE, “Everyone cannot be satisfied 100 per cent.”

Meanwhile, Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda appears none too happy that CM Bommai had met Deve Gowda. Gowda had also met senior BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and other BJP leaders. The JDS has already expressed support for the BJP, and is willing to help form the government if any of the unhappy BJP MLAs plan to leave. While dissidents do understand that the JDS has already tied up with BJP in the Upper House, it is are not willing to join the government. Party sources also warned that elections are due in just 20 months, and the MLAs should not indulge in any drama to embarrass the party.
BJP general secretary Ravi Kumar told TNIE, “Even my name was taken as a ministerial probable, but everyone cannot be accommodated at one time, we have to wait for our turn.’’

Party leaders have, by and large, managed to douse discontent threatening to engulf the party, but it remains to be seen if they can instil the famed party discipline, and prevent the situation from getting worse.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Yediyurappa
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp