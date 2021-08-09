Karnataka CM Bommai to visit border districts with more COVID-19 cases, to review situation

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he has decided to visit all the border districts of the state that have more COVID-19 cases and review the situation there in the days to come.

"I will be traveling in Mysuru district today. I will have a discussion with officials on the COVID situation there. In the same way I have decided to visit all the border districts, where there are more COVID cases," he said.

Speaking to reporters here ahead of his trip to Mysuru, Bommai said he will also visit Chamundeshwari temple and Suttur Mutt, a prominent Lingayat seminary in the region.

Concerned over the spread of the virus from the neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra, the Karnataka government has announced weekend curfew in all districts bordering the two states.

Those districts that are bordering Maharashtra where weekend curfew is being imposed are- Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi-, similarly those districts bordering Kerala are- Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagara.

The Chief Minister who had reviewed the COVID situation on Friday had announced certain containment measures according to which the government had advanced the night curfew across the state by an hour, from 9 PM till 5 AM everyday, instead of 10 PM to 5 AM earlier.

He has also deputed Ministers to each district in the state, and has asked them to visit and personally monitor the situation there.

The state recorded 1,598 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths on Sunday, according to the Health Department.

The number of the infected and the dead reported during the day took the total to 29,18,525 and 36,793 till date, the department said.

There were 23,930 active cases while the recovery of 1,914 patients took the number cured so far to 28,57,776.

Dakshina Kannada district, bordering Kerala, saw 438 cases and six fatalities while the Bengaluru urban district witnessed 348 fresh infections and one death.

The capital city of Karnataka has so far reported 12,30,486 infections and 15,914 deaths.

There were 8,493 active cases.

Other districts also reported COVID-19 cases: Udupi reported 129 cases, Mysuru 98, Kodagu 83, Hassan 80, Uttara Kannada 53 and Chikkamagaluru 52.

According to a bulletin, there were fatalities in nine districts, including Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Kolar, Hassan, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada and Mysuru.

There were zero fatalities in 21 districts of the State where 1,46,446 tests were conducted today.

The tests included 1,14,176 RT-PCR tests, the bulletin said.

So far, 3.98 crore tests have been done, it said.

As many as 1,23,932 people were innoculated today and the total number vaccinated till date was 3.29 crore.

The test positivity rate for the day was 1.09 per cent and the case fatality rate 1.25 per cent, the Health Department said.