Tackling drug menace tops my priority list, says new Home Minister  

Despite him being the first-time minister. Jnanendra said he had no expectations and was confident of handling the portfolio of Home department.

Published: 09th August 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Home Minister Jnanendra

By Ramachandra V Gunari
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA:  There were quite a few surprises when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai allocated ministries on Saturday. One was senior BJP leader and four-time MLA of Thirthahalli Assembly constituency, Araga Jnanendra getting the all-important Home Department, despite him being the first-time minister. Jnanendra said he had no expectations and was confident of handling the portfolio. He said it is a sensitive department and maintaining law and order is his first priority. He spoke to The New Indian Express on various issues and his priorities.

Excerpts from an interview:

This is the first time you have been made a minister and you have got the home portfolio. How will you handle your responsibilities?
It is a challenging task to manage the ministry efficiently. But handling challenges, in my political career and personal life, has become a habit. I like challenges and I have the confidence to manage this sensitive and responsible portfolio with courage. I was a bit hesitant after the portfolio allocation and it surprised me too. I called up the chief minister and he told me that I am capable of handling the portfolio and that he and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa will guide me. 

He asked me not to worry. Those inspiring words made me confident.

While handling the home ministry earlier, Bommai focused on curbing the drug menace. What are your priorities?
The drug menace is one of the major problems and it is on top of my priority list. The government will not spare any anti-national or anti-social elements who try to disturb peace in the State.

Recently, African nationals protested in Bengaluru after a Congolese man died in police custody. It was later learnt that many of them are staying in the country without proper documents. How do you plan to tackle this issue?
Their illegal stay is a big offence and we will take strict action against them. Many of them are also allegedly involved in drug peddling. Whether one is an Indian or a foreign national, no illegal activity will be tolerated. I will hold a meeting with police officials to discuss the issue and take action as per law.

Are you planning to introduce reforms to make the police force more people-friendly?
As Home Minister I expect my department personnel to behave modestly with people and help in building a better police-public relationship.

How are you planning to improve the efficiency of the police department?
My motto is: Punish the miscreants and protect the innocent. The department is following these principles, but some issues have cropped up. I will instruct officials to strictly adhere to them.

