Travellers stranded at Kerala, TN borders 

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Hundreds of travellers were stranded at the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu and Karnataka-Kerala border checkposts, which were blocked for two days, following weekend curfew in the border districts of Mysuru, Chamrajanagar and Kodagu.

Many who started their journey with RT-PCR negative reports from Kerala to enter Karnataka, were stopped at the checkposts. Many of them argued with the staff, and remained seated in their vehicles, and students waited on their bikes. Compounding this was rain. The situation was the same in Bavalli, Moolehole and Chakkanahalla bordering Kerala, Palar and Punjanoor bordering Tamil Nadu. Traffic on the busy Mysuru-Bengaluru road was thin.