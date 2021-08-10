10-day legislature session likely in Bengaluru next month

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government is likely to hold a 10-day legislature session in the first week of September at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Though there were demands from various quarters to conduct the session at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, the government dropped the plan owing to the Covid-19 pandemic

The Budget session of the legislature was held in March this year. Though it was to be conducted from March 4 to 31, the session was held only till March 24 due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.Article 174 of the Constitution stipulates that “six months shall not intervene between its last sitting in one session and the date appointed for its first sitting in the next session.” As a result, the State Government has to conduct the session on or before September 24, 2021.

According to sources in the Secretariat, the government plans to start the session on September 6 or in the second week of September. Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri said, “The Cabinet will decide on the date and schedule.”Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhu Swamy said the government is ready to hold the session by following all Covid-19 protocols.

“I shall bring this to the chief minister’s notice and by next week, we will place it before the Cabinet for approval. Depending on

the Covid-19 situation, we will decide on the number of days,” he added. Madhuswamy, however, said that his department is yet to get the details of the Bills that are likely to be taken up for discussion during the session.

The ensuing session will be the first for Basavaraj Bommai as Chief Minister. The Opposition parties

are expected to take on the government over its management of the pandemic, including vaccination shortage, floods and a host of other issues.