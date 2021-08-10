189 events held in first week of Cauvery Calling

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the first week of the launch of the Cauvery Calling project -- a tree plantation drive -- the Isha Foundation has organised 189 events in 24 taluks of nine districts along the Cauvery basin.

According to an offiical release, the outreach campaign was held in 1,785 gram panchayats in Bengaluru Rural, Chikkamagalur, Chamarajanagara, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara and Tumakuru since August 2.

The foundation has joined hands with the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and the forest, horticulture and sericulture departments and is conducting 1,800 awareness-generation events in every gram panchayats, district and taluk headquarters.

In the last one week, many prominent government officials and elected members of districts chaired these events, including MLA Devalhalli Nisarga Narayana Swamy, MLA Varuna Yathindra Siddaramaiah and MLA Belur KS Lingesh.