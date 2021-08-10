STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
99.99% pass SSLC in Karnataka, 157 score centum

Girls recorded a 99.99 pass percentage, while boys saw 100 per cent, revealed the SSLC results that were announced on Sunday.

Published: 10th August 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Students greet each other, relieved that their SSLC examinations are over in Bengaluru on Thursday. Language papers were held on the concluding day

Image of students greeting each otherafter examinations used for representation. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of 8,71,443 candidates who sat for the OMR-based SSLC exam -- conducted under strict Covid guidelines last month -- 99.99 per cent of students passed successfully. Only one student, who was caught indulging in malpractice through impersonation, failed.

Girls recorded a 99.99 pass percentage, while boys saw 100 per cent, revealed the SSLC results that were announced on Sunday. In all, 157 students secured 625 out of 625, 289 got 623, two got 622, 449 got 621 and 28 got 620. As some students would have suffered due to lack of access to digital education during the lockdown and pandemic, all students were passed. Thirteen students got 28 grace marks each.

‘Provisional marks cards will be available online’

“At least 16.52 per cent of students got A-plus grade (90-100 marks), 32.07 per cent got A, 36.86 per cent got B and 14.55 per cent got C. Provisional marks cards will be available on the website and the result will also be sent via SMS. In all, 5,063 students who were unable to attend the exams will get a chance again to sit for the exams to be held, tentatively in the third week of September. We will ensure that those who have not obtained hall-tickets for not paying school fees will get them,” said Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh.

In the first language, 25,702 students got 125 out of 125, 36,628 got 100 on 100 in the second language, 36,776 got centum in the third language, 6,321 got cent per cent in mathematics, 3,649 got the maximum marks in science and 9,376 got full marks in social science. All the 4,626 students, who were differently-abled and took the exam, passed.

Nagesh said that Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee has advised reopening of schools for grades 9 to 12 from August 23 with both online and offline options. Though experts have said that chances of younger children contracting Covid are lesser. A decision will be taken by the end of this month, he added.
“Teachers are being given priority in Covid vaccination. A total of 74% have got the first dose, while 19% have received the second jab. By August 23, all will be vaccinated. 75% of PU teachers are vaccinated,” Nagesh said.

