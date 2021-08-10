'Bengaluru Chalo' rally demands cabinet berth for Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Hundreds of supporters of Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan on Tuesday took part in a ‘Bengaluru Chalo’ rally demanding a cabinet berth for the MLA. They left from Suntikoppa, Somwarpet, Kushalnagar and other places in over 130 vehicles including Tempo Travelers and reached Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

When the supporters demanded a meeting with CM Basavaraj Bommai, they were stopped by Bengaluru police who barricaded the area. However, a few supporters were later allowed to meet the CM. The supporters are also likely to meet former CM Yeddiyurappa and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Supporters of Appachu Ranjan from the BJP had recently held a press conference and expressed dissatisfaction over their representative not receiving a cabinet position. “The MLA has won five elections. Yet, he has been denied a cabinet berth. What is the use of providing an in-charge minister post to someone who is not from the district? The MLA has worked for the growth of the party in the district for over 30 years. He has fought against the imposition of Tipu Jayanthi and his efforts have resulted in the removal of tainted history of Tipu in school books. While Ranjan has been denied a cabinet berth, the minister who vouched for Tipu Jayanthi, Anand Singh, has been given a cabinet berth,” they said in a statement.