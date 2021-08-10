STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan suspects political rivalry behind ED raids

The ED did not give him a notice, but asked him to provide a few documents, he said, claiming that most of the documents were given to the officials that very day.

Published: 10th August 2021 05:51 AM

Zameer Ahmed Khan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan on Monday said that political rivalry and those unable to tolerate his growth were responsible for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on his residence and offices on August 5. Khan said the ED raids have nothing to do with the IMA scam, and were related to his house. The raids were conducted based on complaints, and officials have given him 10 days’ time to submit the sale deed and details of the contract for construction of the house, he said.

 The ED did not give him a notice, but asked him to provide a few documents, he said, claiming that most of the documents were given to the officials that very day. Khan said no one from his party had complained, and it could be someone from the BJP or JDS.  Responding to the allegations, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said he has nothing to do with the raids.

