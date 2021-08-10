Eighteen years after quitting studies, Karnataka woman passes SSLC exam alongside son

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A woman who wrote the SSLC examination 18 years after quitting her studies due to her marriage successfully cleared it alongside her son.

A resident of Kaikeri village in Kodagu, Padikal Kusuma Chandrashekar (31) is a social worker.

An alumna of Mayanamada Mandanna High School in T Shettegeri, she had to quit after Class 9 when she was married off as a child.

Kusuma applied to write the examination this year along with her son P Goutham, who was attempting it for the second time after he failed in mathematics during his first attempt.

Both mother and son passed by obtaining 267 and 294 marks respectively in the examination.