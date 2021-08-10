STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kalaburagi sees more child marriages amidst Covid

There has been an increase in the number of child marriages in rural areas of Kalaburagi district as compared to last year, which officials attribute to the Covid pandemic.

Published: 10th August 2021 05:45 AM

Child Marriage

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: There has been an increase in the number of child marriages in rural areas of Kalaburagi district as compared to last year, which officials attribute to the Covid pandemic. As per the statistics available with The New Indian Express, seven child marriages took place between April and March of last year (2020-21), while child marriage prevention authorities stopped 135 such illegal alliances in different parts of the district.

But in just four months of this year -- between April and July -- 15 child marriages (more than the double of last year) have been reported from different parts of the district, while authorities prevented 83 such weddings.

Vithal Chikani, Director of NGO Samaskar Pratisthana engaged in welfare of children and women, said child marriages have increased since last year as compared to previous years because schools are closed and there is a communication gap between different government agencies.

Lack of awareness and poverty are forcing parents in rural areas to marry off their minor daughters, he added. Official sources admitted that many child marriages have been performed without their notice. 

