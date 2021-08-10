Karnataka’s Covid graph shows improvement as new cases, TPR see sharp fall

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Showing signs of improvement on the Covid front, Karnataka on Monday reported 1,186 cases, the lowest since March 17 (1,275), with the only exception of July 25 (1,001).

The positivity rate also plummeted to 0.89 per cent.

Besides the 1,001 cases on July 25, the least number of cases were reported on July 12 (1,386) and 1,564 cases on March 22.

From August 6, Covid cases have been on a decline -- from 1,805 cases, followed by 1,610 cases on August 7 and 1,598 cases on August 8.

Active cases in Karnataka, too, have been on the decline since August 6 -- from 24,328 on Sunday to 23,316 on Monday.

The state’s overall pandemic positivity rate has been steadily declining. On July 1, it was 8.26 per cent, falling to 7.99 per cent on July 11 and further dropping to 7.49 per cent on August 1.

On Monday, the positivity rate was 7.30 per cent.

Meanwhile, 1,776 discharges were reported, taking the total number of discharged patients to 28,59,552, while the state’s recovery rate went up from 97.91 per cent to 97.93 per cent.

In all, 24 Covid deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 36,793, and mortality rate to 1.26 per cent. Bengaluru Urban, the district with the highest single-day cases, has however, been reporting low cases over the past couple of days.

The numbers shot up to 409 cases on August 1.