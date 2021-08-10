STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka’s Covid graph shows improvement as new cases, TPR see sharp fall

From August 6, Covid cases have been on a decline -- from 1,805 cases, followed by 1,610 cases on August 7 and 1,598 cases on August 8.

Published: 10th August 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Students were vaccinated across the state before physical classes began in colleges. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Showing signs of improvement on the Covid front, Karnataka on Monday reported 1,186 cases, the lowest since March 17 (1,275), with the only exception of July 25 (1,001).

The positivity rate also plummeted to 0.89 per cent. 

Besides the 1,001 cases on July 25, the least number of cases were reported on July 12 (1,386) and 1,564 cases on March 22.

From August 6, Covid cases have been on a decline -- from 1,805 cases, followed by 1,610 cases on August 7 and 1,598 cases on August 8.

Active cases in Karnataka, too, have been on the decline since August 6 -- from 24,328 on Sunday to 23,316 on Monday. 

The state’s overall pandemic positivity rate has been steadily declining. On July 1, it was 8.26 per cent, falling to 7.99 per cent on July 11 and further dropping to 7.49 per cent on August 1.

On Monday, the positivity rate was 7.30 per cent. 

Meanwhile, 1,776 discharges were reported, taking the total number of discharged patients to 28,59,552, while the state’s recovery rate went up from 97.91 per cent to 97.93 per cent.

In all, 24 Covid deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 36,793, and mortality rate to 1.26 per cent. Bengaluru Urban, the district with the highest single-day cases, has however, been reporting low cases over the past couple of days.

The numbers shot up to 409 cases on August 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19 COVID cases
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp