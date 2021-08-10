Miffed Ramdass makes a point, skips Bommai programmes

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Krishnaraja MLA SA Ramdass, who missed making it to the Bommai Cabinet, stayed away from the programmes atended by the chief minister in Mysuru on Monday. Ramdass, who did not arrive to receive Bommai on his maiden visit to the city after assuming office as the chief minister, even stayed away from the Covid-19 review meeting too.

Ramdass had expressed his displeasure after he was not accommodated in the Bommai Cabinet. He said that a phone call from a person spoilt his chances of becoming a minister.

Ramdass, however, refused to name that person. Reacting to Ramdass not making it to the Cabinet, Basavaraj Bommai said, “He is a good friend of mine. He is a senior leader of the party and he is disappointed. I will call and speak to him.”

Meanwhile, members of the Kodava Samaj submitted a memorandum to the chief minister seeking a ministerial berth for five-time MLA Appachu Ranjan,who represents Madikeri in the Assembly.