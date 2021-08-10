STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Satish Jarkiholi slams demand to rename Indira Canteens

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Satish Jarkiholi on Monday said the party will launch a statewide agitation if the government renames the Indira Canteens.

Published: 10th August 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Satish Jarkiholi

Satish Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Satish Jarkiholi on Monday said the party will launch a statewide agitation if the government renames the Indira Canteens. His statement comes at a time when BJP national general secretary C T Ravi has been demanding the government to rename Indira Canteens as Annapoorneshwari canteens.

Speaking to reporters at the Congress office here, he said, “In the last seven years as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has done nothing for the people. Now, he is trying to prove his achievements by renaming programmes launched by the Congress.” Merely by changing the names of the projects launched by the Congress government, it is not possible for the BJP to suppress the contributions of the party, he said.The Indira Canteens were set up during the tenure of Siddaramaiah as CM. 

“By changing the name of Indira Canteens, history will not change. He (Ravi) should know that people are alert and will not get fooled by the tricks of the BJP,” Satish added.Alleging that the government failed miserably in handling the first two waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, Jarkiholi said that the government should wake up and take steps to minimise the adverse effects of the third wave.

At a time when the state is reeling under the pandemic and areas of North Karnataka are witnessing floods, BJP leaders are fighting for portfolios and positions, MLA Laxmi Hebbalakr said. “I will call it greed for power,’’ she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Karnataka Satish Jarkiholi Indira Canteens
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp