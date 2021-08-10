Satish Jarkiholi slams demand to rename Indira Canteens

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Satish Jarkiholi on Monday said the party will launch a statewide agitation if the government renames the Indira Canteens. His statement comes at a time when BJP national general secretary C T Ravi has been demanding the government to rename Indira Canteens as Annapoorneshwari canteens.

Speaking to reporters at the Congress office here, he said, “In the last seven years as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has done nothing for the people. Now, he is trying to prove his achievements by renaming programmes launched by the Congress.” Merely by changing the names of the projects launched by the Congress government, it is not possible for the BJP to suppress the contributions of the party, he said.The Indira Canteens were set up during the tenure of Siddaramaiah as CM.

“By changing the name of Indira Canteens, history will not change. He (Ravi) should know that people are alert and will not get fooled by the tricks of the BJP,” Satish added.Alleging that the government failed miserably in handling the first two waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, Jarkiholi said that the government should wake up and take steps to minimise the adverse effects of the third wave.

At a time when the state is reeling under the pandemic and areas of North Karnataka are witnessing floods, BJP leaders are fighting for portfolios and positions, MLA Laxmi Hebbalakr said. “I will call it greed for power,’’ she added.