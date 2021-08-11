STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress plans year-long fete for 75 years of freedom

The year-long programmes will be in sync with Congress units of neighbouring states and the AICC. 

Published: 11th August 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state Congress unit has decided to hold a 12-month-long ‘Freedom Celebration’ to commemorate the 75th year of Independence.

Addressing a virtual meeting on Tuesday evening, where party leaders including MLAs, former MLAs, district unit presidents and other leaders from across the state took part, former CM Siddaramaiah said,

“We need to tell the people what a threat the BJP poses to the nation and to the Constitution. We need to tell our young generations of the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and freedom struggle that the Congress participated in.’’ 

Former Union Minister Veerappa Moily said, “The party will kickstart the celebrations on August 14. We will organise various programmes over 52 weeks in different parts of the state to highlight the Independence struggle. Our party workers will carry the message of freedom through activities like honouring the families of freedom fighters, holding seminars in schools and colleges and preparing videos highlighting the role of freedom fighters from Karnataka and speak about their values and principles.’’ 

KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy said, “We need to protect the country from forces that undermine Constitution-based systems.’’

The Congress, which has block-wise presence, will hold more meetings and deliberations on fine-tuning the programmes and reaching the message to every corner of the state. The year-long programmes will be in sync with Congress units of neighbouring states and the AICC. 

