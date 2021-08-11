Jarkiholi, aide land in Delhi after Cabinet snub

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: After being snubbed by the BJP in the recent cabinet formation, former Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is hard at work to restore the status of his politically influential family. In the backdrop of several legislators from his group of 17 MLAs, who defected from the Congress-JDS to the BJP, being ignored for cabinet berths, Jarkiholi and his close associate, MLC C P Yogeeshwara, have landed in New Delhi to meet the BJP top brass. Yogeeshwara, who was in the B S Yediyurappa Cabinet, is upset over being left out.

Though MLAs Anand Singh and MTB Nagaraj, who are from the Jarkiholi group, made it to the cabinet, they are reportedly not happy with the portfolios allotted to them. After enjoying close association with the BJP top brass for a long time, Jarkiholi is finding himself singled out in the state and central BJP following the alleged sex CD case.

Sources said Jarkiholi was keen to know why his brother and Arabhavi MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi was not included in the cabinet. He wanted the BJP to induct Balachandra in the Bommai Cabinet until he got a clean chit in the CD case. However, the total neglect of the Jarkiholi family had irked Ramesh, sources added.